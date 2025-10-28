Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Birlasoft

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Birlasoft.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will provide Birlasoft with its Zaggle Save platform, an employee expense management and benefits solution, which is expected to be implemented within one year.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, offering spend management solutions and SaaS products such as tax and payroll software. The company has a diversified user base, a broad network of touchpoints, and ranks among the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partnerships.

The company's standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.