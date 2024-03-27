Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 2.14%, gains for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.4, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.1% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 53.42% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.4, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 9.57% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8161.2, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 503.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.3, up 2.32% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 65.1% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 53.42% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News