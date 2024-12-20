Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks slide

Power stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 151.79 points or 2.08% at 7162.28 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (down 8.96%), ABB India Ltd (down 4.14%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.19%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.16%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.17%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.75%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.74%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.37%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 0.63%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 647.52 or 1.15% at 55690.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 207.69 points or 1.28% at 16036.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.1 points or 0.93% at 23729.599609375.

Also Read

Here's why Alembic Pharma was buzzing in trade on December 20, details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 800 pts to 78,400; IT index drops 2%; Financials, Auto drag

One in every 127 people globally had autism in 2021, study estimates

LIVE news: Two DRG jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11: Changes expected on Boxing Day

The BSE Sensex index was down 797.09 points or 1.01% at 78420.96.

On BSE,1309 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares slide

Market at day's low; Nifty drops below 23,750

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 19,763 equity shares under ESOP

Hindustan Construction Company raises Rs 600 crore through QIP issue

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story