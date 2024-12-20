Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 151.79 points or 2.08% at 7162.28 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (down 8.96%), ABB India Ltd (down 4.14%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.19%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.16%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.17%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.75%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.74%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.37%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 0.63%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 647.52 or 1.15% at 55690.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 207.69 points or 1.28% at 16036.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.1 points or 0.93% at 23729.599609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 797.09 points or 1.01% at 78420.96.

On BSE,1309 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

