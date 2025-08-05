Delta Corp gains after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Delta Corp advanced 1.54% to Rs 87.14 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.89% to Rs 29.46 crore on 3.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 184.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 19.31% to Rs 37.57 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 46.56 crore in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses increased 9.65% to Rs 158.27 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 144.34 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 14.22 crore (down 5.89% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 40.01 crore (up 14.51% YoY), license fees & registration charges stood at Rs 30.23 crore (down 0.36% YoY) during the period under review

On the segmental front, revenue from the casino gaming division jumped 3.81% YoY to Rs 172.71 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from the hospitality division fell 2.76% YoY to Rs 12 crore during the quarter. Meanwhile, the board of directors of the companys subsidiary, Delta Penland, has approved the acquisition of a hotel comprising 107 rooms in Alibagh, Maharashtra spread over approximately 2,239 square meter area. Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic, and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate.