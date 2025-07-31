Steelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Faze Three Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and DE Nora India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2025.

Steelcast Ltd crashed 13.07% to Rs 1085.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2344 shares in the past one month.

Faze Three Ltd tumbled 10.97% to Rs 608. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9753 shares in the past one month.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd lost 7.77% to Rs 294.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51387 shares in the past one month. Ester Industries Ltd shed 7.02% to Rs 114.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9532 shares in the past one month. DE Nora India Ltd fell 7.00% to Rs 898. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1172 shares in the past one month.