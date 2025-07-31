Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Acutaas Chemicals soared 7.13% to Rs 1305.85 after the company posted robust Q1 FY26 earnings.

In Q1 FY26, Acutaas Chemicals reported a 17.3% rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 207.2 crore, up from Rs 176.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Exports contributed 60% while the domestic business accounted for the remaining 40%. Gross profit surged 48.4% YoY to Rs 110.3 crore, expanding the gross margin from 42.1% to 53.2% in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA grew 72.4% to Rs 50.9 crore, while net profit (PAT) soared to Rs 44 crore, a 199.6% jump over the same quarter last year. The PAT margin improved from 8.3% to 21.2% in Q1 FY26, reflecting strong operating efficiency. Exports contributed 60% and the domestic business accounting for the remaining 40%.

On a sequential basis, performance moderated. The company's consolidated revenue declined 32.8% from Rs 308.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Gross profit dropped 24.4%, while EBITDA fell 40.1% and PAT slipped 29.8% from Q4 FY25.

Still, profitability ratios held firm, with EBITDA margin at 24.6% and PAT margin at 21.2% in Q1 FY26, compared to 27.5% and 20.3%, respectively, in Q4 FY25. Both margins saw a sharp improvement from 16.7% EBITDA margin and 8.3% PAT margin in Q1 FY25.

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Acutaas Chemicals, said: "I am happy to share that weve had a strong start to FY26, with Q1 revenue growing 17.3% year-on-year, driven by robust performance in our Pharmaceutical Intermediates business. Both our pharma facilities are now PMDA GMP certified, underscoring our commitment to global compliance and quality.

I am happy to announce that we have entered into a joint venture in South Korea which rings us closer to key semiconductor markets and strengthens our portfolio with differentiated, high-value products tailored for this space. With rising customer engagement across COMO, battery chemicals, and semiconductors, we step into FY26 with strong momentum and confidence to deliver 25% growth with improved margins."

Acutaas Chemicals (formerly Ami Organics) is a global manufacturer of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals. It serves a diverse set of industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, battery chemicals, personal care, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story