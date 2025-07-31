Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 339.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.36 lakh shares

Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 July 2025.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 339.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.46% to Rs.595.50. Volumes stood at 5.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd registered volume of 33.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.44% to Rs.6,170.00. Volumes stood at 7.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 9.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84311 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.5,168.20. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session. Zen Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 19.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.75% to Rs.1,483.90. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session. Graphite India Ltd notched up volume of 56.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.07% to Rs.577.30. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.