TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

TVS Motor Company reported a 34.86% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 778.59 crore on 20.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 34.51% YoY to Rs 1,053.07 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.
Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 1,263 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 32% compared with Rs 960 crore in Q1 FY25. The companys operating EBITDA margin improved by 100 bps to 12.5% during the quarter ended June 2025 as against 11.5% in the quarter ended June 2024.
The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 17% registering sales of 12.77 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 10.87 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2024.
Motorcycle sales grew by 21% registering 6.21 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 5.14 lakh units in quarter ended June 2024.
Scooter sales grew by 19% to 4.99 lakh units in Q1 FY26 as against 4.18 lakh units sold in Q1 FY25. Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35% at 0.70 lakh units as against 0.52 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024.
Three-wheeler sales grew 46% to 0.45 lakh units during the quarter under review as against 0.31 lakh units sold during first quarter of 2024-25.
Meanwhile, the companys board approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches /series, over a period of time.
TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 2,790.65 on the BSE.
