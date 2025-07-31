Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas has reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.94 crore despite a 11% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 3,913.85 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
EBIDTA fell by 12% YoY to Rs 511.75 crore while EBIDTA margin contracted by 400 basis points YoY to 13% in the April June 2025 quarter.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 547.76 crore, down by 11% from Rs 616.79 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total volumes rose by 6% to 830.87 million Scm in Q1 FY26 from 785.98 million Scm in Q1 FY25. For the period under review, CNG volumes were 617.63 million Scm (up 5% YoY), LNG volumes were 0.17 million Scm (down 56% YoY) and PNG volumes were 213.07 million Scm (up 7% YoY).
Indraprastha Gas is engaged in the marketing and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) within the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi.
The scrip advanced 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 205.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app