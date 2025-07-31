Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indraprastha Gas has reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.94 crore despite a 11% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 3,913.85 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBIDTA fell by 12% YoY to Rs 511.75 crore while EBIDTA margin contracted by 400 basis points YoY to 13% in the April June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 547.76 crore, down by 11% from Rs 616.79 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total volumes rose by 6% to 830.87 million Scm in Q1 FY26 from 785.98 million Scm in Q1 FY25. For the period under review, CNG volumes were 617.63 million Scm (up 5% YoY), LNG volumes were 0.17 million Scm (down 56% YoY) and PNG volumes were 213.07 million Scm (up 7% YoY).

Indraprastha Gas is engaged in the marketing and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) within the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The scrip advanced 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 205.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story