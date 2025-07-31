Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas has reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.94 crore despite a 11% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 3,913.85 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBIDTA fell by 12% YoY to Rs 511.75 crore while EBIDTA margin contracted by 400 basis points YoY to 13% in the April June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 547.76 crore, down by 11% from Rs 616.79 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total volumes rose by 6% to 830.87 million Scm in Q1 FY26 from 785.98 million Scm in Q1 FY25. For the period under review, CNG volumes were 617.63 million Scm (up 5% YoY), LNG volumes were 0.17 million Scm (down 56% YoY) and PNG volumes were 213.07 million Scm (up 7% YoY).