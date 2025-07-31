Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.8, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% slide in NIFTY and a 21.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.8, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24910.5. The Sensex is at 81646.75, up 0.2%.Petronet LNG Ltd has lost around 3.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35422.05, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.87 lakh shares in last one month.