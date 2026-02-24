Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SteinCares inks strategic licensing agreement with Shilpa Biologicals

SteinCares inks strategic licensing agreement with Shilpa Biologicals

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

SteinCares, a leading specialty healthcare company in Latin America, and Shilpa Biologicals, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare, announce a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America.

Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute the biosimilar across the region while Shilpa Biologicals will complete product development and provide long-term commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India. The partnership brings together Shilpa Biologicals' expertise in biologics development and high quality commercial manufacturing with SteinCares' integrated regional platform, combining regulatory capabilities, market access, and deep understanding of Latin American healthcare systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T bags 'significant' order for LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Larsen & Toubro wins order from Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India

Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags national highway project of Rs 397 cr

India remains among the fastest -growing major economies, says SEBI Chair

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story