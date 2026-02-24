SteinCares inks strategic licensing agreement with Shilpa Biologicals

SteinCares, a leading specialty healthcare company in Latin America, and Shilpa Biologicals, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare, announce a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America.

Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute the biosimilar across the region while Shilpa Biologicals will complete product development and provide long-term commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India. The partnership brings together Shilpa Biologicals' expertise in biologics development and high quality commercial manufacturing with SteinCares' integrated regional platform, combining regulatory capabilities, market access, and deep understanding of Latin American healthcare systems.