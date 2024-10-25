STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 91.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.57% to Rs 7.78 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 91.30% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 86.57% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.784.1798.3396.167.654.017.643.995.722.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News