CarTrade Tech slips after ending talks with CarDekho parent

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
CarTrade Tech fell 1.76% to Rs 3116.50 after the company announced that its merger talks with Girnar Software, the parent of CarDekho and BikeDekho, have been called off.

In an exchange filing, CarTrade said both parties have mutually decided not to proceed with the proposed consolidation in the automotive classifieds space. The discussions were first disclosed on 11 November 2025.

The company stated that it will continue to focus on strengthening its existing platforms CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India and Shriram Automall. Management said these businesses operate in a large and growing market and offer strong long-term growth potential.

CarTrade added that it will keep evaluating strategic opportunities as part of its normal business process and will disclose any material developments as required.

CarTrade Tech is Indias largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported revenue of Rs 222.14 crore in Q2FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 29%. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 64.08 crore, resulting in YoY growth of 109%.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 3,291.35 on 17 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

