Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts opens its 2nd resort in Ayodhya

Sterling Holiday Resorts opens its 2nd resort in Ayodhya

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sterling Holiday Resorts announced the opening of Sterling Saryu Ayodhya, its second resort in Ayodhya, reinforcing its destination-led growth strategy in one of India's most significant spiritual hubs. The launch advances Sterling's focus on building high-intent travel circuits across heritage and pilgrimage Indiagrounded in consistent service, trusted standards, and experiences rooted in place.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said: Ayodhya is a defining chapter in India's pilgrimage landscapewhere faith-led travel is being shaped by stronger infrastructure and rising demand. With Sterling Saryu Ayodhyaour second resort in the citywe are deepening destination depth to serve travellers with comfort, calm and reliability, delivered with warmth. At Sterling, we believe hospitality is not just about a stayit's about how you make people feel, especially in a destination where the journey is as emotional as it is spiritual.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intellect launches Purple Fabric as an Enterprise AI for mid and large sized firms

Shilpa Medicare enters into development and supply agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story