Sterling Holiday Resorts opens its 2nd resort in Ayodhya

Sterling Holiday Resorts announced the opening of Sterling Saryu Ayodhya, its second resort in Ayodhya, reinforcing its destination-led growth strategy in one of India's most significant spiritual hubs. The launch advances Sterling's focus on building high-intent travel circuits across heritage and pilgrimage Indiagrounded in consistent service, trusted standards, and experiences rooted in place.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said: Ayodhya is a defining chapter in India's pilgrimage landscapewhere faith-led travel is being shaped by stronger infrastructure and rising demand. With Sterling Saryu Ayodhyaour second resort in the citywe are deepening destination depth to serve travellers with comfort, calm and reliability, delivered with warmth. At Sterling, we believe hospitality is not just about a stayit's about how you make people feel, especially in a destination where the journey is as emotional as it is spiritual.