Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 45.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.81% to Rs 199.76 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 45.78% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 199.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.27% to Rs 58.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 1026.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 931.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

199.76269.251026.30931.979.2811.4610.6811.5021.9129.58111.45104.8511.8921.3276.6471.808.8116.2558.2955.37

