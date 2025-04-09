Sterlite Tech partners with Swoop for upgrading fibre connectivity in Western Australia

Sterlite Technologies said that it has partnered with Swoop Holdings to upgrade nearly 1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity.

Under this partnership, STL will supply Swoop Infrastructure with optical networking and connectivity solutions, further strengthening digital infrastructure in the region.

The collaboration builds on Swoops acquisition of conduit and fibre assets in Seacrest Estate near Geraldton, Western Australia. It marks a significant step in Swoops commitment to expanding its fibre broadband network.

STL has a strong track record of enabling network operators to deploy and scale fibre networks with sustainable, high-performance optical solutions.

Through this partnership, STL will support Swoops network upgrade with robust Layer-1 optical solutions tailored for brownfield deployments.

Rahul Puri, CEO of Optical Networking Business at STL, said: We are thrilled to be working with Swoop, one of Australias leading challenger telecom brands, to bring ultra-fast broadband to regional communities.

With our comprehensive portfolio of advanced optical solutions, we are enabling Swoop to build a high performance, reliable network that delivers next-generation connectivity.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data center networks.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,261 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The scrip fell 2.05% to currently trade at Rs 74.69 on the BSE.

