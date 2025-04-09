Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Tech partners with Swoop for upgrading fibre connectivity in Western Australia

Sterlite Tech partners with Swoop for upgrading fibre connectivity in Western Australia

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterlite Technologies said that it has partnered with Swoop Holdings to upgrade nearly 1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity.

Under this partnership, STL will supply Swoop Infrastructure with optical networking and connectivity solutions, further strengthening digital infrastructure in the region.

The collaboration builds on Swoops acquisition of conduit and fibre assets in Seacrest Estate near Geraldton, Western Australia. It marks a significant step in Swoops commitment to expanding its fibre broadband network.

STL has a strong track record of enabling network operators to deploy and scale fibre networks with sustainable, high-performance optical solutions.

Through this partnership, STL will support Swoops network upgrade with robust Layer-1 optical solutions tailored for brownfield deployments.

Rahul Puri, CEO of Optical Networking Business at STL, said: We are thrilled to be working with Swoop, one of Australias leading challenger telecom brands, to bring ultra-fast broadband to regional communities.

Also Read

Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

11 more miners to get scientific coal mining nod in Meghalaya soon: CM

PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

'Boys will be boys': White House on Elon Musk vs Peter Navarro tariff clash

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile despite 25 bps rate cut by RBI; Trump tariffs in focus

With our comprehensive portfolio of advanced optical solutions, we are enabling Swoop to build a high performance, reliable network that delivers next-generation connectivity.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data center networks.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,261 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The scrip fell 2.05% to currently trade at Rs 74.69 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

RBI reduces policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

Nifty trades below 22,450; IT shares slump

NTPC Green forms JV with MAHAPREIT to launch NTPC-MAHAPREIT green energy for renewable projects

Senco Gold hits the roof after revenue climbs 19% YoY in Q4

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story