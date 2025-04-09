Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20800 shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Atul Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 April 2025.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 28925 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13198 shares. The stock increased 3.22% to Rs.1,020.25. Volumes stood at 15648 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd saw volume of 17328 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12884 shares. The stock dropped 6.20% to Rs.2,151.75. Volumes stood at 21655 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd saw volume of 3107 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2323 shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.5,226.60. Volumes stood at 1530 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 11517 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9301 shares. The stock dropped 4.17% to Rs.1,505.25. Volumes stood at 8562 shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

