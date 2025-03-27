Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Capri Global Capital Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2025.

BF Utilities Ltd surged 11.97% to Rs 716.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25490 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd spiked 10.50% to Rs 215.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66406 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd soared 9.74% to Rs 36.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd rose 8.59% to Rs 504.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23432 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd jumped 7.48% to Rs 144.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88609 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

