Sterlite Tech's CEO Praveen Cherian resigns

Sterlite Technologies on Friday announced that the company's chief executive officer, Praveen Cherian, global services business has tendered his resignation to pursue his journey towards entrepreneurship.

Cherian will be relieved effective close of business hours of 31 January 2025.

Meanwhile, Amit Deshpande, AVP-general counsel & company secretary (key managerial personnel), has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside of the company. Deshpande will be relieved effective close of business hours of 31 January 2025.

The company appreciates the contributions made by Praveen Cherian and Amit Deshpande in their respective roles and wishes them all the best for their future endeavours, it added.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data centre networks.

The companys consolidated net loss to Rs 14 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 48 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue increased by 16.01% sequentially to Rs 1,413 crore.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies shed 0.30% to Rs 115.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News