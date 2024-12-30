BJP reviews organizational elections at New Delhi headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened an organizational election review meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi. The session, presided over by Jagat Prakash Nadda, the party's national president, brought together key figures from the party's leadership, including BL Santosh, the Organization General Secretary, and National General Secretaries. State presidents, state organization general secretaries, and election in-charges also participated.

The meeting focused on the progress of elections for Mandal, District, and State-level office bearers. Party leaders outlined an ambitious timeline, aiming to conclude organizational elections across 50% of Indian states by mid-January.

These elections are a cornerstone of the BJPs internal restructuring, reflecting its commitment to grassroots engagement and organizational discipline. The party seeks to bolster its readiness for upcoming electoral challenges and consolidate its influence across states.

