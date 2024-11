India's total renewable energy installed capacity increased by a staggering 24.2 GW (13.5%) in a year, reaching 203.18 GW in October 2024 from 178.98 GW in October 2023. This significant rise aligns with India's ambitious targets in the field of RE sector. Including nuclear energy, the total non-fossil fuel capacity rose to 211.36 GW in 2024, compared to 186.46 GW in 2023.

