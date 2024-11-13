Yatra Online reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 151.14% to Rs 236.40 croreNet profit of Yatra Online reported to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 151.14% to Rs 236.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales236.4094.13 151 OPM %3.89-9.01 -PBDT14.73-11.42 LP PBT7.35-16.23 LP NP7.30-17.13 LP
