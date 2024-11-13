Nykaa jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 13 cr

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (NYkaa) rallied 5.01% to Rs 186.55 after the company's consolidate net profit jumped 66.28% to Rs 12.97 crore on 24.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,874.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 60.33% YoY to Rs 21.26 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA grew 29% to Rs 103.7 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 80.6 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin rose by 18 bps to Rs 5.5% in Q2 FY25 as against 5.4% in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, consolidated GMV grew 24% YoY to Rs 3,652.5 crore.

The beauty vertical recorded a 29% YoY GMV growth, reaching Rs 2,783.3 crore in Q2 FY2025. This was fuelled by new customer acquisition growth of 31% YoY, bringing Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base to 30 million.

The company now operates Indias largest beauty retail network of 210 physical stores spanning 72 cities. There was around 25% YoY growth in retail space, including two new flagship stores launched in Mumbai and Delhi.

The companys beauty-owned brands reported 48% YoY GMV growth in Q2 FY2025, reaching Rs 360.2 crore. It recently expanded its ownership stake in Dot & Key and Earth Rhythm and also expanded its innovative and industry-leading product portfolio in Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, Wanderlust and more, driving significant growth in the quarter.

Nykaas distribution business Superstore by Nykaa continues to see strong GMV growth of 80% YoY as it continues to expand its operations across the country.

Nykaa Fashion witnessed a healthy revenue growth of 22% YoY in Q2 FY25. GMV grew 10% YoY, with First in Fashion, representing new season sales, growing 26% YoY showcasing strong demand in targeted segments.

Meanwhile, the companys step-down subsidiary, Nessa International Holdings has incorporated a new Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by the name Nysaa Distribution FZE, a Free Zone Establishment with limited liability.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

