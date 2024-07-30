Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 63.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 74.47 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 63.68% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.4766.8412.3339.368.5613.957.4313.092.928.04

