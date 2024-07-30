Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 30 2024
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.52 -25 OPM %35.9061.54 -PBDT0.140.32 -56 PBT0.120.30 -60 NP0.090.23 -61

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

