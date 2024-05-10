Stock alert: Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, Paytm, Brigade Enterprises

Stocks under NSE F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Results Today: Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, ABB India, Finolex Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, Dr Lal PathLabs, Thermax

Net profit of Abbott India rose 24.04% to Rs 287.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 1438.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1343.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 3.02% to Rs 61.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 747.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 6.16% to Rs 252.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 1612.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1610.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 30.29% to Rs 4789.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6870.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 116554.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118115.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 4.15% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 350.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

One 97 Communications: Paytm clarifies it does not offer loan guarantees to lending partners, refuting media reports of defaults.

Brigade Enterprises: Announces a new residential project in Bengaluru with a gross development value of Rs 660 crore.

Adani Enterprises: Mauritius-based arm, Adani Global, acquires a 49% stake in UAE-based Sirius Digitech.

Shyam Metallics: Reports strong growth in stainless steel and aluminium foil sales in April, but a decline in pellet sales. Stainless Steel (up 33.7% YoY to Rs 6,886 per tonne), Aluminium Foil (up 22.1% YoY to 1,338 metric tonnes) and Pellets (down 62.2% YoY to 50,557 metric tonnes).

Tata Steel: Increases stake in its subsidiary Indian Steel & Wire to 98.61%.

Life Insurance Corp.: Faces a GST, interest, and penalty order of Rs 127 crore.

Solara Active: Plans to raise Rs 450 crore through a rights issue.

