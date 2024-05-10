Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 217.17 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering rose 17.25% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 217.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.15% to Rs 66.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 515.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 401.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales217.17168.84 29 515.67401.99 28 OPM %24.4421.14 -19.1415.88 - PBDT51.6338.20 35 93.9967.14 40 PBT48.8435.26 39 83.2356.49 47 NP38.9533.22 17 66.7751.70 29

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

