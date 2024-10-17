Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's chief people officer Carol Surface to exit after less than 2 years

Apple's chief people officer Carol Surface to exit after less than 2 years

When Surface joined Apple, she took over the people role from Deirdre O'Brien, who had been managing that team in addition to the company's retail stores

Apple, Apple Inc
Surface started at Apple in early 2023 and reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and is departing now | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Mark Gurman
Apple Inc’s chief people officer is leaving the iPhone maker after less than two years, according to people with knowledge of the matter, marking an unusually short tenure for a senior executive at the company.
 
Carol Surface, who started at Apple in early 2023 and reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, is departing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. Apple employees were notified of the exit on Wednesday, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


When Surface joined Apple, she took over the people role from Deirdre O’Brien, who had been managing that team in addition to the company’s retail stores. With Surface’s departure, O’Brien will return to her prior role of running both groups.

Though Surface remains listed on Apple’s executive biographies website as of Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Apple confirmed the moves.

The chief people officer title was created for Surface, who was tasked with overseeing human resources, inclusion, diversity and recruiting for Apple’s roughly 160,000 employees. She previously held a similar role at Medtronic Plc, a health technology company.

Surface had been part of a group of fewer than 20 executives reporting to Cook, who is dealing with a broader changing of the guard at the Cupertino, California-based technology giant. 

More From This Section

Largest Gen AI hackathon in Mumbai; over 2,000 developers to participate

Tech wrap Oct 16: Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Ring, more

Xiaomi A4 5G phone with Qualcomm SD 4s Gen 2 to be priced under Rs 10,000

YouTube introduces new features across web, mobile, TVs, and YouTube Music

Advantageous to build new AI applications on top of LLMs: Accel's Kirani


At the end of this year, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri is stepping down from that role — though he’s staying on to oversee a smaller array of functions, including real estate and information systems. Dan Riccio, a longtime senior engineering executive who shepherded the Vision Pro, retires this month. Dan Rosckes, the company’s procurement chief, is also exiting. And Matt Fischer, Apple’s App Store head, is leaving in October as well.

The company’s HR organization has seen other changes recently, with its prior head of diversity and inclusion leaving earlier this year. She was replaced by Cynthia Bowman, who joined from Bank of America Corp. 

Surface’s quick departure is rare for executives at her level of seniority. A few years ago, Apple named a new vice president of communications who left after only a matter of months. The company also employed retail chief John Browett for less than a year, but that was more than a decade ago.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple worked secretly for years with China's BYD on long-range EV battery

Apple's next event will likely be all about Mac, following iPad mini launch

iPad mini 7th Gen (A17 Pro) vs 6th Gen (A15): Similarities and differences

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs

Beats Solo 4 review: Versatile on-ear headphones with impressive battery

Topics :Apple IncTim CookApple

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story