Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Power Grid, Titan Company, RITES

Bharat Forge has received a contract worth Rs 1,661.9 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 255,128 CQB carbines (5.56 x 45 mm) to the Indian Army. The contract stipulates order execution within five years.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared the successful bidder for the selection of battery energy storage developers for setting up a cumulative capacity of 2,000 MWh (1,000 MW x 2 hours) of standalone battery energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.

The project comprises a 150 MW/300 MWh battery energy storage system at the 400/220 kV substation at Kalikiri in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

RITES has received a Letter of Award for the supply of in-service Cape gauge diesel-electric locomotives from Berhard Development Corporation, Zimbabwe. The order is valued at $3.6 million. Dynacons Systems & Solutions said that it has received orders worth Rs 249 crore from RBI for the implementation & maintenance of enterprise applications platform software. Titan Company said that its board has approved the appointment of Sandhya Venugopal Sharma, IAS, as chairperson and additional director of the company, effective January 4, 2026. Arfin India announced that it has received an order worth Rs 321 crore from Diamond Power Infra for the supply of Aluminium sector conductors.