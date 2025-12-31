GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities on final day of the year

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 5.00 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,844.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,159.81 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 30,752.24 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market fell on the holiday-shortened and final trading day of the year.

Markets in Hong Kong and Australia will close early for the holidays, while Japan and South Korea are shut for the day. Chinas economy ended the year on a slightly less gloomy note, as factory activity expanded in December for the first time since March, beating expectations, according to official data released Wednesday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1 in December, higher than 49.2 reading that was recorded in November. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell modestly, notching a third consecutive losing session. The broad market index lost 0.14% and closed at 6,896.24, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.24% and settled at 23,419.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.20% and ended at 48,367.06.

The three major averages have slumped to start the week, dragged down by losses in tech. Nvidia posted back-to-back losing sessions, as did another AI stock Palantir Technologies. Domestic Market: The benchmark equity indices closed marginally lower on Tuesday as persistent foreign institutional selling and thin year-end trading kept sentiment subdued. The absence of fresh domestic cues and caution ahead of the Q3 earnings season also weighed on the indices. The Nifty slipped below the 25,950 level after hitting an intraday high of 26,976.75 in early trade. Volatility remained elevated due to the monthly derivatives expiry. Consumer durables and IT stocks declined, while metal, PSU bank and auto shares ended higher.