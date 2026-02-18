Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Info Edge, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Bosch

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel announced that its subsidiary company, Airtel Money, has received RBI approval for registration as a Type-II NBFC.

Info Edge (India) announced that it will invest Rs 30 crore in its arm, Startup Investments.

Dilip Buildcon announced that it has been declared the L-1 bidder for a Gujarat government tender valued at Rs 702 crore.

Infosys unveils its AI First Value Framework, aiming to capture a share of an estimated $300 billion AI services opportunity