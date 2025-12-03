Stock Alert: Bikaji Foods Intl, IRFC, Deep Inds, CEAT

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 3 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Bikaji Foods International has subscribe additional 25,000 common stocks of $10 each, amounting to $ 2,50,000 in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp (Bikaji USA).

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has signed a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsun Banking corporation, GIFT city Branch at Gift city in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for raising external commercial borrowing loan of JPY equivalent $300 million.

CEATs board will meet on 5 December 2025 to explore a proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.