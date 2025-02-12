Stock Alert: Birlasoft, Berger Paints, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC,

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O Trading on Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

Earnings to Today:

Aegis Logistics, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Amines, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, Bharat Forge, Carysil, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Valor Estate, Dollar Industries, Endurance Technologies, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Fineotex Chemical, FDC, FIEM Industries, Finolex Cables, Globus Spirits, Godrej Industries, Godawari Power & Ispat, Graphite India will declare their earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Birlasofts consolidated net profit declined 8% to Rs 116.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 127 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue fell marginally to Rs 1,362.0 crore, down 0.4% as compared with Rs 1,368.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Vodafone Idea (VI) reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6,609.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6,985.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 4% YoY to Rs 11,100.50 crore in Q3 FY24.

Berger Paints Indias consolidated net profit fell 1.5% to Rs 295.13 crore despite of 3.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,975.06 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported 13.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 9.5% YoY to Rs 1,224.66 crore in Q3 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 44% YoY to Rs 317.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

TVS Motors Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karnataka government to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state over the next 5 years. It will set up a global capability center in Karnataka, expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) has further acquired 2,418 equity shares of Rs 10 per share of Milk Mantra Diary for total gross consideration of Rs 0.10 crore. Post acquisition, the company will hold 98.40% stake in Milk Mantra Diary.

