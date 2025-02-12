Volumes jump at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9915 shares

Birlasoft Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9915 shares. The stock dropped 0.64% to Rs.776.60. Volumes stood at 9136 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd saw volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30519 shares. The stock dropped 1.64% to Rs.496.40. Volumes stood at 31105 shares in the last session.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13712 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.12,722.00. Volumes stood at 20258 shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 96736 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19204 shares. The stock gained 3.65% to Rs.687.00. Volumes stood at 57879 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd saw volume of 62034 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13937 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.2,063.40. Volumes stood at 24828 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

