Sensex tanks 731 pts; realty shares tumble for the third day

The headline equity benchmarks dropped nearly 1% in morning trade on Monday, facing significant losses as concerns over persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and escalating trade war tensions continued to weigh on market sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 22,900 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 730.93 points or 0.94% to 75,566.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 220.75 points or 0.96% to 22,851.05.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.64%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 3.40%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 510 shares rose and 3,149 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

Aegis Logistics (down 3.86%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.47%), Bajaj Consumer Care (down 4.64%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (down 5.70%), Balaji Amines (down 5.51%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corp (down 4.32%), Bharat Forge (down 3.34%), Carysil (down 0.99%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 3.09), Valor Estate (down 7.03%), Dollar Industries (down 3.62%), Endurance Technologies (down 3.15%), Entero Healthcare Solutions (down 2.87%), Fineotex Chemical (down 2.02%), FDC (down 3.81%), FIEM Industries (down 4.04%), Finolex Cables (down 2.44%), Globus Spirits (down 1.78), Godrej Industries (down 3.18%), Godawari Power & Ispat (down 2.24%) and Graphite India (down 3.39%) will declare their earnings later today.

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.96% to 837.45. The index dropped 8.74% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Raymond (down 5.06%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.33%), DLF (down 4.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.59%), Sobha (down 3.33%), Godrej Properties (down 3.32%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.13%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.25%), Phoenix Mills (down 1%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.70%) declined.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) slipped 3.56%. The company reported 13.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 9.5% YoY to Rs 1,224.66 crore in Q3 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions dropped 6.25%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 44% YoY to Rs 317.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

TVS Motors Company slipped 2.37%. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karnataka government to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state over the next 5 years. It will set up a global capability center in Karnataka, expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, Karnataka.

