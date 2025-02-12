Sensex tanks 731 pts; realty shares tumble for the third day

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 730.93 points or 0.94% to 75,566.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 220.75 points or 0.96% to 22,851.05.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.64%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 3.40%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 510 shares rose and 3,149 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Aegis Logistics (down 3.86%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.47%), Bajaj Consumer Care (down 4.64%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (down 5.70%), Balaji Amines (down 5.51%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corp (down 4.32%), Bharat Forge (down 3.34%), Carysil (down 0.99%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 3.09), Valor Estate (down 7.03%), Dollar Industries (down 3.62%), Endurance Technologies (down 3.15%), Entero Healthcare Solutions (down 2.87%), Fineotex Chemical (down 2.02%), FDC (down 3.81%), FIEM Industries (down 4.04%), Finolex Cables (down 2.44%), Globus Spirits (down 1.78), Godrej Industries (down 3.18%), Godawari Power & Ispat (down 2.24%) and Graphite India (down 3.39%) will declare their earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.96% to 837.45. The index dropped 8.74% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Raymond (down 5.06%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.33%), DLF (down 4.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.59%), Sobha (down 3.33%), Godrej Properties (down 3.32%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.13%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.25%), Phoenix Mills (down 1%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.70%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) slipped 3.56%. The company reported 13.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 9.5% YoY to Rs 1,224.66 crore in Q3 FY25.
Awfis Space Solutions dropped 6.25%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 44% YoY to Rs 317.72 crore in Q3 FY25.
TVS Motors Company slipped 2.37%. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karnataka government to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state over the next 5 years. It will set up a global capability center in Karnataka, expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, Karnataka.
