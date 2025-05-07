Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 82.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 620.27 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 82.93% to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 620.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 641.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.30% to Rs 186.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 2592.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2228.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

620.27641.472592.562228.2346.4466.2050.3167.2725.81177.47263.04605.5518.23171.08235.77582.8921.89128.22186.13435.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News