Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 82.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 620.27 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 82.93% to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 620.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 641.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.30% to Rs 186.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 2592.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2228.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content