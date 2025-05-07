Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 34156.35 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 12.04% to Rs 9604.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8572.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 34156.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34263.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.47% to Rs 35358.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37402.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 126956.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130325.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34156.3534263.89 0 126956.76130325.65 -3 OPM %34.5233.23 -37.0736.81 - PBDT15654.9613473.91 16 56111.6855548.03 1 PBT12873.1911581.57 11 46966.1948812.61 -4 NP9604.028572.14 12 35358.1637402.29 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 2.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story