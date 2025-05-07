Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 34156.35 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 12.04% to Rs 9604.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8572.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 34156.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34263.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.47% to Rs 35358.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37402.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 126956.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130325.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

