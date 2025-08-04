TVS Motor launches TVS Indus Design Honours

To nurture design led innovation and sustainable mobility

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of 'TVS Indus' Design Honours a new annual platform to nurture visionary design talent and redefine the future of mobility. Anchored in design-led innovation, the initiative seeks to amplify the 'Make in India' movement while championing the idea of 'Design in India'. By focusing on solutions that are meaningful, inclusive, and deeply rooted in India's diverse landscapes, lifestyles, and people, TVS Indus Design Honours aims to spotlight India as a global design powerhouse.

Design is the bridge between imagination and impact. With TVS Indus Design Honours, we are creating a platform where the next generation of designers, thinkers and creators can reimagine Indian mobility as an original, culturally rooted expression of who we are and where we're headed. This initiative reflects TVS Motor's commitment to design-led innovation and sustainable mobility. This platform intends to promote Design among the Indian youth and nurture talent from both design and non-design backgrounds to help shape not just how we move but ignite the global conversation on the future of mobility, says Amit Rajwade, Vice President - Design, TVS Motor Company.