ABB India celebrates 30 years of listing on NSE

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
ABB India today celebrated 30 years of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a ceremonial bell-ringing event at NSE Mumbai.

Listed on February 8, 1995, ABB India has evolved from a traditional electrical equipment and engineering firm into a future-ready electrification and automation technology leader. Over the past three decades, the company has consistently delivered strong financial performance and shareholder value. A lot of 100 shares purchased at listing for Rs 8,883 is now worth over Rs 608,050, reflecting a 6,745% increase, excluding dividends.

This is a landmark year for ABB India, said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India. Following 75 years of manufacturing and innovation in the country, we are now proud to celebrate three decades as a listed entity on the NSE. Over the years, we have successfully navigated market cy cles, embraced digital transformation, and remained committed to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions, all while staying true to our core belief of being 'Engineered to Outrun'. We have not only empowered industries to outrun leaner and cleaner but have also walked the talk in making our own operations resource-efficient and sustainable. As India enters a new era of modern infrastructure, digitalization, and energy transition, ABB is proud to play a role that shapes the future of the country.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

