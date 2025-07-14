Stock Alert: Dmart, Ajmera Realty, Rites, RVNL, Indegene, Gland Pharma

Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 14 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

HCLTech, Ola Electric, Rallis India, Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, Kesoram Industries will announce their quarterly results later today.

Stocks To watch:

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)s consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Ajmera Realty & Infra reported 65% decline in sales value to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY25. Collection jumped 42% YoY to Rs 234 crore in Q1 FY26, underscoring strong cash flow realization from existing projects.

Indegene has announced the launch of NEXT Medical Writing Automation to accelerate the creation of high-quality documents across clinical development, regulatory submissions, and beyond. RITES said that it has received an order for undertaking the construction and renovation of Government First Grade College at various locations in Karnataka under the PM USHA Scheme. The project cost, including RITES fees, is Rs 46.82 crore. The project has to be executed within a period of 36 months. Gland Pharma said that its Pashamylaram facility has received certificate of good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance from Danish Medicines Agency. This certification specifically covers the facility's production of aseptically prepared powder for injection, infusion, and inhalation.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has been awarded a letter of acceptance (LoA) by the South Central Railway for a significant project valued at Rs 213.22 crore. The contract encompasses the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of an overhead equipment (OHE) upgradation project. NCC announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 2,269 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for work on the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project. RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Indian Overseas Bank, valued at Rs 10.27 crore. The project is scheduled to be executed by 7 August 2025.