Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.23% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 174.59% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.23% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.0750.8721.8414.0020.068.0419.017.0515.025.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News