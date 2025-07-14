Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 67.23% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 174.59% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.23% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales85.0750.87 67 OPM %21.8414.00 -PBDT20.068.04 150 PBT19.017.05 170 NP15.025.47 175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Dmart, Ajmera Realty, Rites, RVNL, Indegene, Gland Pharma

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia secures order worth Rs 78 cr from JDA

IRB Infra reports 8% YoY jump in Q1 FY26 toll revenue

RailTel Corp bags Rs 10-cr order from Indian Overseas Bank

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story