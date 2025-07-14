Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Prakash R Punglia secures order worth Rs 78 cr from JDA

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia secures order worth Rs 78 cr from JDA

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia announced that it has received a construction order worth Rs 77.91 crore from Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

The order includes construction of road over bridge (ROB) at LC-67(A) Saligrampura Phatak on Jaipur- Sawai Madhopur (JP-SWM) Railway line in zone-14 JDA Jaipur.

Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The companys standalone net profit declined 75.8% to Rs 16.24 crore on 38.4% drop in net sales to Rs 405.06 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.19% to settle at Rs 161.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

