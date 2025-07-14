Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty signals weak start amid tariff turmoil

GIFT Nifty signals weak start amid tariff turmoil

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 43 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,104.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,558.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 555.58 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures dropped 190 points, hinting at a weak start for Wall Street today.

Asian equities traded higher on Monday as markets weighed the impact of fresh trade tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Investor attention also turned toward a string of key economic data releases from China expected this week.

In Japan, core machinery orders slipped 0.6% in May on a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Cabinet Office. However, on a year-on-year basis, orders rose 4.4%, outperforming the 3.4% growth forecast by analysts, as per LSEG data.

Singapores economy delivered a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter, growing 4.3% year-on-year compared to 3.9% in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 1.4%, marking a strong rebound from the 0.5% contraction seen earlier.

Tensions flared over the weekend as President Trump unveiled new 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union, effective August 1, 2025. This follows an aggressive series of levies in the past week targeting Japan, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, and a 50% duty on all copper imports.

Leaders from the EU and Mexico signaled their intention to continue negotiations with the U.S. administration in hopes of securing lower tariff rates before the new duties kick in.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as trade anxieties mounted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.63%, the S&P 500 shed 0.33%, and the NASDAQ Composite eased 0.22%, following Trumps threat of a 35% tariff on Canadian goods.

Domestic Market:

The key benchmark indices closed deep in the red on Friday, marking their third consecutive day of losses as investors grappled with global trade tensions and disappointing cues from the IT sector. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 689.81 points or 0.83% to 82,500.47. The Nifty 50 index dropped 205.40 points or 0.81% to 25,149.85. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.45%, while the Nifty fell 1.46%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

