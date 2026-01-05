Stock Alert: Dmart, Mahindra & Mahindra, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, PNB, V2 Retail

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are banned from F&O trading on 5 January 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil companies will be in focus following US attacks on Venezuela, as potential volatility in crude oil prices could impact the sector.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)s standalone revenue from operations jumped 13% to Rs 17,612.62 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 15,565.23 crore in Q3 FY25.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank's gross advances jumped 17.26% to Rs 1,16,247.92 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 99,133.35 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 8.32% to Rs 15,97,487 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 14,74,760 crore posted on 31 December 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has reported overall disbursements of around Rs 17,600 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 7% year-on-year growth. Union Bank of India has reported a 7.42% rise in domestic advances to Rs 9,80,643 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 9,42,273 crore posted as of 31 December 2025. Corona Remedies reported a 21.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.32 crore on 15.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. V2 Retail reported strong operational momentum in the December quarter, driven by aggressive network expansion and its continued transition from a regional player to a national retail footprint. Standalone revenue rose 57% year-on-year to Rs 927 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period,