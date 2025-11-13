Stock Alert: Gandhar Oil, Honasa Consumer, Supriya Life, Man Infra

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 November 2025.

Results Today:

Eicher Motors, Muthoot Finance, LG Electronics India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Hero Motocorp, GMR Airports, Alkem Laboratories, Vishal Mega Mart, Bharat Dynamics, Page Industries, Voltas, Jubilant Foodworks, Ipca Laboratories, Apollo Tyres, ITI, New India Assurance Company, PTC Industries, PG Electroplast, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tega Industries, Relaxo Footwears, Tilaknagar Industries, Aether Industries, Marksans Pharma and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will announce their quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) reported 98.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 18.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rise 13.3% year on year to Rs 1,060 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Honasa Consumer reported consolidated net loss of Rs 39.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 18.5 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rise 16.5% year on year to Rs 538 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Supriya Lifesciences standalone net profit rose 9.3% to Rs 50.4 crore on a 20.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 200 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Man Infraconstructions consolidated net profit jumped 24% to Rs 55.21 crore on a 35.4% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 149 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.