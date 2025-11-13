Inox Wind bags supply order from green energy transition platform

Inox Wind announced that it has secured a 100 MW equipment supply order from a leading green energy transition platform.

The said order is for the supply of the companys state-of-the-art 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by the customer in Gujarat.

Additionally, the company will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said, We are delighted to have secured a 100 MW order from a new customer, with several additional orders to be received going ahead. This order follows up our recent 229 MW wins from other existing and new customers, taking our total order inflow in FY26 to approximately 400 MW till date. We are in advanced stages of closure for securing multiple other orders which will ensure that our year-end net orderbook meets our execution guidance for the subsequent 18-24 months. With the strong momentum across the hybrid renewables space in India, we believe that the forthcoming opportunities in the wind industry are substantial.