Economic Buzz: India retail inflation declines to record low of 0.25% in Oct-25

Indias retail inflation slipped to a multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October, driven by the impact of the GST rate cut and subdued prices of vegetables and fruits, government data showed on Wednesday. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of October, 2025 over October, 2024 is 0.25% (Provisional), the Ministry of Statistics stated. There is decrease of 119 basis points in headline inflation of October, 2025 in comparison to September, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation of the current CPI series, it noted. The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024. According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the food inflation declined to (-) 5.02 per cent on year on year basis in October.

