Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Euro 78 million in Zambia

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) continues to expand its presence and strengthen its leadership position in the African Continent with Design, Build & Operate (DBO) order worth ~ Euro 78 Million from Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC), multi-laterally funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Kreditanstalt f Wiederaufbau (KfW) of Germany. This strategic win marks WABAG's entry into Zambia, further strengthening its presence in Africa and reinforcing its role as a comprehensive water solutions provider in the continent.

Under this DBO contract, WABAG will execute the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of two advanced Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) a 54 MLD WWTP and a 19 MLD WWTP located in Ngwerere and Chunga, Zambia. The EPC phase will span 36 months, followed by 24 months of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) to ensure sustainable performance and efficiency. Majority of the energy needs of the WWTPs will be sustainably met through green energy sources, utilizing a combination of biogas and solar power.

