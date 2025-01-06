Insecticides (India) launches revolutionary insecticide 'Centran'

Insecticides (India) (IIL) has launched, a new revolutionary Insecticide, Centran. This will be a pioneering solution for tackling stem borers in paddy. With its dual-action formula, Centran effectively controls stem bores and help the farmers to achieve healthier crops and better productivity.

Paddy is the backbone of the Indian farmers. Stem borers pose a significant threat to their hard work. To address this, new age insecticide Centran has been developed by the R&D Team of Insecticides (India). Centran is a unique blend of dual active ingredients for pest control and crop nourishment. The product supports robust root development, improves tiller growth, and delivers superior yields, ensuring a higher return on investment for growers.

