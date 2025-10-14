Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, KEC Intl, Landmark Cars, Just Dial

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O on 14 October 2025.
Earnings Today:
Cyient DLM, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Thyrocare Technologies will declare their quarterly result later today.
Stocks to Watch:
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit jumped 10.20% to Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 3,843 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 5.24% to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 30,349 crore posted in Q1 FY26. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.
Anand Rathi Wealth reported 30.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.35 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 76.11 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 23.1% YoY to Rs 307.18 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Just Dials consolidated net profit jumped 38.4% to Rs 115.74 crore on 16.2% increase in net sales o Rs 270.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Landmark Cars total revenue from operations (including agency sales) jumped 30.52% to Rs 1655 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 1,268 crore in Q2 FY25. The growth was driven by outlet additions in the previous year and strong demand in the Navratra period.
KEC International received order worth Rs 1,174 crore for transmission and distribution projects in India & Middle East.
Oil India (OIL) signed a long-term gas sale and purchase agreement (GSPA) with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) for continued supply of 1.4 MMSCMD of Natural Gas to NEEPCOs Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) at Bokuloni, Dibrugarh for 15 years.
